Mbalula to release preliminary report into deadly collision on M17 in Tshwane

On Sunday, Mbalula visted the scene of the crash and gave an update on the progress of the investigation, announcing that families of the victims would receive financial assistance from the Road Accident Fund.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday morning release a preliminary report into the deadly crash that claimed 15 lives in Tshwane.

Forty-two others were injured in the accident which took place on the M17 near Ga-rankuwa exactly a week ago.

On Sunday, Mbalula visited the scene of the crash and gave an update on the progress of the investigation, announcing that families of the victims would receive financial assistance from the Road Accident Fund.

The minister also called on motorists to be vigilant and to exercise caution on the roads.