Mbalula: Truckers' recurrent N3 blockades could 'potentially sabotage economy'

Mbalula said the government was intervening in the matter but would need the support from the private sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport minister Fikile Mbalula expressed concern over truckers' blockade of the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban - saying it had elements of economic sabotage.

He remarked during a media briefing on Friday - where he released the preliminary report into the fatal crash that claimed 15 lives - and injured more than 40 people - in Pretoria.

Mbalula said the blocking of major routes such as the N3 had an impact on the country's economy.

"The meeting of the 15 December spent a long time discussing this issue and ultimately expressed an unequivocal statement to condemn this act of road blockages - as they are not only unlawful, but also have a huge potential to sabotage the economy and result in job losses," said Mbalula.

He added that the government had lost billions due to the recurrent blockades.

THE RECENT N3 BLOCKADE

On Thursday, police in KwaZulu-Natal said they managed to restore order after disgruntled truck drivers blocked the highway - claiming that they were overlooked for job opportunities and foreign nationals were preferred because they were easier to exploit.

Gavin Kelly from the Road Freight Association said these concerning demonstrations had been taking place over the past five years costing the South African economy billions.

Mbalula urged truck drivers to remain patient while the government and relevant stakeholders attended to their concerns and complaints.