Malema urges young South Africans to join EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema spent Youth Day canvassing for votes in Vhembe in Limpopo, calling for young people to join his party.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema spent Youth Day canvassing for votes in Vhembe in Limpopo, calling for young people to join his party.

“Ramaphosa, the EFF has declared war. Why? Because the money he put under the mattress, he didn’t pay tax on it. That money could build you roads, build you schools and build you houses.”

Malema's speech leaped from the importance of language, his party's intentions of unseating the ANC to the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.

“Every farm, every street, every corner … we are here to restore the dignity of our people.”

Malema told the group gathered at Makwarela Stadium in Thohoyandou that Vhembe should be considered the home of the red berets.

Earlier this year, the EFF disbanded all its structures in Limpopo the home province of its leader Malema following a decline in support at last year's local government polls.

_WATCH: 'We're not where we are supposed to be today': Politicians commemorate Youth Day _