Cosatu protest: KZN vows to engage national govt on persistent fuel price hikes

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government has vowed to engage national government on the concern that trade union federation Cosatu has raised about the high cost of living for communities.

On Friday, Cosatu affiliates marched to the KZN government offices – demanding government intervention in the fuel price hike, increase in the high cost of living and the glaring unemployment crisis.

The province’s economy is still reeling from the recent devastating floods and the 2021 July unrest - which both claimed hundreds of lives.

Addressing the demonstrators on Friday, KZN Transport and Community Safety MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said: "The government of the province of KwaZulu-Natal is also concerned about all the issues you are raising.

"We will definitely raise the issues with the national leadership, with the president of the Republic of South Africa, his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa."