Khaya Magadla, Soweto boy who fell in manhole, still not found

The six-year-old from Dlamini, Soweto, fell into an open manhole on Sunday while playing with friends.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Dlamini Soweto on Friday gathered to support the emergency services and team who have been searching for 6-year-old Khaya Magadla.

Residents, school children and family members gathered – singing together – hoping that the boy will be found.

Emergency spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they would look for him – until he is found.

"In the areas that we cannot physically send technicians, we are going to send a robot and we are hoping that maybe by today."

Search and rescue operations have so far revealed no sign of the child, with the search set to continue on Saturday.