Khaya Magadla, Soweto boy who fell in manhole, still not found
The six-year-old from Dlamini, Soweto, fell into an open manhole on Sunday while playing with friends.
JOHANNESBURG - The community of Dlamini Soweto on Friday gathered to support the emergency services and team who have been searching for 6-year-old Khaya Magadla.
The six-year-old from Dlamini, Soweto, fell into an open manhole on Sunday while playing with friends.
Residents, school children and family members gathered – singing together – hoping that the boy will be found.
Emergency spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they would look for him – until he is found.
"In the areas that we cannot physically send technicians, we are going to send a robot and we are hoping that maybe by today."
Search and rescue operations have so far revealed no sign of the child, with the search set to continue on Saturday.