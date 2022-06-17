Joburg EMS committed to helping family of missing Khaya Magadla find closure

Magadla fell into a manhole while playing with friends at a park in Dlamini, Soweto on Sunday. The search and rescue operation, which is being conducted together with the police, is on its fifth day.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Emergency Services Department said that it was committed to helping the family of Khaya Magadla find closure as the search for the six-year-old continues on Friday morning.

Magadla fell into a manhole while playing with friends at a park in Dlamini, Soweto on Sunday.

The search and rescue operation, which is being conducted together with the police, is on its fifth day.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "This time around we will also be deploying some robots to assist us in our search with the hope of assisting the Magadla family to find closure with this incident."

