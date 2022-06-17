Inhlambo ceremony for amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini planned for June

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is set to undergo the inhlambo or cleansing ceremony, which is performed after the passing of a king.

The traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced 25 and 26 June as the dates planned for the ceremony as per the king’s instruction.

This will be followed by a ritual hunt and then the washing of the king’s weapons.



Last year, the other faction of the Zulu royal household performed the cleansing ceremony and other rituals in the absence of King Misuzlu, who was said to have fallen ill during the end of the mourning period for the royal family.

But Buthelezi has described the rituals performed after the mourning period last year as inappropriate, saying only a king can announce the dates for inhlambo.

King Misuzulu is yet to be crowned officially after he postponed his coronation, which was meant to be held last month, saying the province was mourning the flood victims.