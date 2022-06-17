'I'm glad Hugo Broos spoke, Safa happy in its state of mediocrity,' says expert

Keamogetswe Mosepele | Refilwe Moloto is in conversation with Carl Lewis, the content head at bet.co.za, about Safa’s public call for a change in leadership.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has received criticism from Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, about what he calls South Africa’s lack of quality players.

Broos held a press conference at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Tuesday questioning the standard of Premiere Soccer League (PSL).

Lewis says South Africa’s football issues are very layered and it seems Safa’s leadership is relaxed in their state of mediocrity.

He says that hopefully through the elections Safa can rid itself of its current leaders which have done very little to implement a vision for football since eight years ago.

Since 2014, SAFA had this buzzword called 'vision 2022' and this was supposed to change our football, set up our football differently from grassroots level right to Bafana Bafana, our age group teams were supposed to be at number one in the country, we were supposed to start qualifying for tournaments, none of that stuff has happened. Carl Lewis, Content Head - Bet.co.za

In response to Broos’ sentiments, Lewis says while current president Danny Jordaan may resist surrendering his position, Broos has placed even more scrutiny on his leadership ahead of the upcoming Safa elections.

I'm glad Hugo Broos spoke like he spoke about South Africa football cause that just puts so much more eyes on Danny Jordaan as the president coming with the elections next week. Carl Lewis, Content Head - Bet.co.za

South Africa used to be a great football export in the past but now it seems players are becoming complacent in just playing for their country, says Lewis.

Our players seem to have got complacent where they feel that a move to Europe is not necessarily a priority... Our pipeline has just dried up we do not export players. Carl Lewis, Content Head - Bet.co.za

The elections are set to happen next week on 25 June 2022, where presidential hopefuls Ria Ledwaba, Danny Jordaan and Solly Mohlabeng will contend for the top spot of the national football association.

