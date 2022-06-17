Terminating Zim permit could put thousands at risk - Helen Suzman Foundation

The Helen Suzman Foundation says Cabinet’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) could make thousands of Zimbabweans become illegal in this country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation says Cabinet’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) could make thousands of Zimbabweans become illegal in this country.

The Foundation has launched legal action against the move by the government, arguing that there wasn’t enough consultation.

The permits were offered to around 178,000 Zimbabwean nationals in 2008 - giving them status to live, study and work in South Africa.

In November last year, Cabinet resolved not to renew the permits, giving ZEP holders a 12-month grace period to apply for another type of permit, or leave the country.

Senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation, Christopher Fisher says this is unreasonable, adding that many of those affected by government’s decision were unlikely to afford mainstream visas and would be forced to return to Zimbabwe.