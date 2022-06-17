Gauteng unveils new strategy to improve lives of young people

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has revealed a new strategy by the provincial government targeted at enhancing the life of young people.

The Youth Development Strategy, which is expected to be implemented from this year to 2030, is set to improve the participation of young people in the economy.

Makhura unveiled the strategy during Youth Day celebrations in Soweto on Thursday.

He assured them that through the strategy, there would be more investments into their growth.

Makhura also introduced a new Youth Advisory Panel to assist the province in tackling issues faced by the youth.