Economist believes Sarb won't follow US with aggressive interest rate hike

The federal reserve bank in the US increased its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 0.75%.

JOHANNESBURG - With the US announcing its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, local experts are hopeful that the South African Reserve Bank will not be so aggressive.

Alexander Forbes economist Isaah Mhlanga believes the reserve bank will be kinder to South Africans when it makes its next decision.

"They've already done 50, they've got some insurance for them and given our inflation dynamics, that's not as high and aggressive as what we've seen in the US and Europe, 25 basis points would make a lot of sense," Mhlanga said.