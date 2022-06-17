DA's Steenhuisen paints bleak future for SA’s young people in Youth Day address

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the future of South Africa's youth looked bleak and the freedom won in 1994 had not translated into economic transformation.

On Thursday, Steenhuisen delivered his party's Youth Day message in Alexandra as the country marked 46 years since Soweto High School students took to the streets to protest the education system.

He also led his party members to the gravesite of one of the 1976 students who died during the uprising, Japie Vilankulu.

Steenhuisen said that in 2022, young people were facing an employment crisis which was not what the youth of 1976 fought for.

“I’m gatvol of this government that has turned its back on young people, and it doesn’t care anymore about the future of young people and does nothing for the cause of people,” Steenhuisen said.

