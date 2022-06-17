Criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties provisionally withdrawn

Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The criminal case against Springbok Elton Janjties has been provisionally withdrawn.

Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act last month.

He is now free to meet up with his Springbok teammates ahead of the three incoming tour matches against Wales.

The flyhalf found himself in legal trouble when he allegedly damaged property on a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg - while returning from a family holiday.

The charges have now been withdrawn but the reasons have not been made public.

Janjties - who forms part of the Rugby World Cup winning squad - was recently named in the 43-player bok squad for this year's internationals.

The flyhalf has been Handre Pollard’s understudy since his debut in 2012 - making 42 appearances along the way.