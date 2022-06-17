Cape Town International Airport scoops coveted 2022 Best Airport in Africa award

In May, international arrivals reported recovery of 70% and 82% for domestic arrivals when compared to the same period in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has once again scooped the coveted 2022 Best Airport in Africa award.

This is the 7th consecutive year that the airport reigns supreme in the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, said the award was what brought global attention and gave airlines the confidence of flying to the Mother City.

"This is also a show of our economic readiness as a City because connecting Cape Town to more cities and countries translates to bums on seats and boxes in the belly. This means we can welcome more visitors create more jobs through tourism and provide trade opportunities to export more proudly Cape Town products to the rest of the world".