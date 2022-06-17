More adverse weather conditions expected in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is urging those who were badly affected by the recent floods to take extra precautions in the coming days.

CAPE TOWN - Communities in the Western Cape are bracing themselves for more adverse weather conditions.

The City of Cape Town has urged those who were badly affected by the recent floods to take extra precautions in the coming days.

Disaster Risk Management Centre officials could have their work cut out this weekend - with a looming cold front heading to the Mother City again.

The recent heavy rains affected areas where the drainage systems were blocked, affecting people living in informal settlements.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed concern about the impact bad weather could have ahead of the eagerly anticipated United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and the Bulls.

The South African Weather Service has warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall starting later today and expected to continue until Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, disaster management officials continued with assessments and responses to the weather experienced earlier this week.

Most roadways have been cleared, however, depots were still busy with clearing roadways, unblocking drains and the removal of debris.