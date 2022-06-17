As WC braces for more rain, mop-up operations to continue from earlier storms

The province experienced heavy rains earlier this week, which left hundreds of homes flooded.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is bracing for more rain from Saturday, amid ongoing mop-up operations.

Relief efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Gift of the Givers representative, Ali Sablay, said that his teams would continue to be dispatched in some of the hardest-hit areas.

"Our teams have been working around the clock to assist those communities affected by the floods that hit the Western Cape over the last few days. Thus far, we've distributed close to 5,000 blankets, we have fed over 10,000 people with hot meals," Sablay said.