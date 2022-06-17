As fuel prices increase, calls continue for review of Road Accident Fund

The AA's Layton Beard believes the poorly managed Road Accident Fund is costing taxpayers more than is necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - Calls are continuing for a review of the Road Accident Fund as prices continue to skyrocket.

Consumers are being battered as the increase in fuel prices adds further pressure on the cost of goods and services.

According to the Central Energy Fund's mid-month estimates, South Africans could pay as much as R2 more per liter of petrol soon.

The AA's Layton Beard believes the poorly managed Road Accident Fund is costing taxpayers more than is necessary.

"It needs to have more private sector involvement, it needs to be better managed and yes, we can, we think, deal better with it in terms of the levies that are paid for it. But the bigger issue with the RAF is our reliance on the RAF and we question why we have such a reliance and the reason we have such a reliance on the RAF is our road safety record in South Africa is extremely poor," Beard said.