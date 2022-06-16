Youth Day a day for introspection, say Joburg youth

Youth Day is celebrated annually on 16 June to commemorate those young people who lost their lives in the struggle against apartheid and the Bantu education system.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of the youth of Johannesburg say they will mark 16 June by remembering and honouring the sacrifices made by students who protested for their freedom in 1976.

The county is commemorating Youth Day, an annual public holiday where South Africans reflect on what the day means to them.

On this day 46 years ago, Soweto high school students took to the streets to protest against the education system.

They were met by police, who unleashed a flood of gunfire, leaving 23 dead and many wounded.

Many youngsters around Joburg believe that Youth Day should be a day of introspection.

Some Joburgers believe that this day has been marred by sad memories, however, it is up to the youth to change that and make it a day worth celebrating.

"I think Youth Day is a perfect opportunity for youth to discover their potential and see the kind of difference they can make in the world and help other people and see and try new things that they haven't tried before and unleash their full potential," one young person said.

"It means a lot for me because those children that were fighting for our rights and now we are living," another youth said.

"Youth Day is just another day where we can celebrate and look back to see what we've fought for and be fortunate for the education that we had an opportunity to have and become what we are today," another youngster said.

