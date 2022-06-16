We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day

South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day.

JOHANNESBURG - South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day.

They include African National Congress leader Cyril Ramaphosa, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and the Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen.

On this day 46 years ago, Soweto high school students took to the streets to protest against the education system.

Youth Day is celebrated annually on 16 June to commemorate those young people who lost their lives in the struggle against apartheid and the Bantu education system.

WATCH: We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day