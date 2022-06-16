Truckers block N3 highway on Van Reenen’s Pass

Law enforcement agencies are on the scene of what appeared to be a protest.

DURBAN - A number of trucks blocked the N3 highway in both directions at Van Reenen's Pass on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement agencies were on the scene of what appeared to be a protest.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Jay Naicker: "Several articulated vehicles have been used to close both lanes of the N3 near the Windy corner. The keys of the vehicles are not available as the drivers have parked their vehicles and fled.”

He further urged road users to delay their trips or use alternative routes.

“We’re advising motorists to avoid the area, if at all possible, until such time the road is cleared. Police and other departments are on scene and attempts are being made to tow those vehicles are causing a blockage."