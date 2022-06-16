SA should consider importing crude oil from Russia, Mantashe tells MPs

Members of the National Assembly have again debated rising fuel prices, with some suggesting South Africa looks to Russia to ease the pressure.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the National Assembly have again debated rising fuel prices, with some suggesting South Africa looks to Russia to ease the pressure.

Parties put forward a number of suggestions, like scrapping the Road Accident Fund levy from the fuel price to reduce costs.

The debate comes after the most recent fuel increase which has taken the price of petrol to almost R25 a litre.

One of the suggestions put forward by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which sponsored Wednesday’s debate, was the scrapping of certain taxes which were factored into the fuel price.

DA MP Kevin Mileham: "These taxes include a R3.93 per litre general fuel levy and a R2.18 per litre Road Accident Fund levy. Essentially for the ANC government, road users are easy prey to tax hard and tax often."

But the African National Congress (ANC) has rejected some proposals like the deregulation of the fuel price, saying this could hit small operators the hardest.

But Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the country should look no further than Russia to source cheap crude oil.

"We should consider importing crude oil from Russia at a low price because it is not sanctioned. Of all the sanctions, there are no sanctions against crude oil, so we can import crude oil from Russia at a lower price," Mantashe said.

Mantashe said that the country should also look at other solutions like gas and oil exploration.