Relief efforts to continue in Cape Town following storms
Torrential rains wreaked havoc in many parts of the Western Cape on Monday and Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts in Cape Town continue following storms that took place earlier in the week.
However, provincial authorities are adamant that everything will be restored to normal soon.
The City of Cape Town said that it had been working around the clock to assist communities affected by the floods.
Cape Town Mayor @geordinhl does a site inspection in Langa, Cape Town following the recent floods. #CapeTown #capetownfloods pic.twitter.com/8xqoT6HsgEEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2022
Over 100 informal settlements were attended to, with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis adamant that much of the difficult days were behind for Capetonians.
"Damages have not been bad. We have a couple of roads and a roadway that have been damaged or collapsed. We have lots of potholes and so on. Th em ain issue now is that we have thousands of residents across the city living with water in their homes and that is not pleasant for anyone," the mayor said.
The city said that it would continue monitoring other affected areas during Thursday's public holiday.