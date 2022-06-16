Relief efforts to continue in Cape Town following storms

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in many parts of the Western Cape on Monday and Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts in Cape Town continue following storms that took place earlier in the week.

However, provincial authorities are adamant that everything will be restored to normal soon.

The City of Cape Town said that it had been working around the clock to assist communities affected by the floods.