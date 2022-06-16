President Ramaphosa in EC for Youth Day commemoration events

Ramaphosa’s first stop is at St John's College – he will later then make his way to the Mthatha Stadium for the main address. He’s expected to take to the podium shortly after midday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to spend the day in the Eastern Cape for Youth Day commemoration events.

Ramaphosa’s visit to the province marks 46 years since the 1976 student uprising.

This year’s commemoration will be celebrated under the theme “Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow”.

He’s expected to take to the podium shortly after midday.

President Ramaphosa’s key talking points are set to include the presidential initiatives aimed at stimulating youth employment.

This is expected to be Ramaphosa’s attempt to bolster confidence in plans to create economic opportunities amid dismal unemployment stats.

According to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate was 63.9% for those aged 15 to 24 and 42.1% for those aged 25 to 34 years.

The official national rate stands at 34.5%.

South Africa has over 10 million young people between the ages 15 and 24 - of these, only two-and-a-half million are in the labour force, either employed or unemployed.

Ramaphosa will now have the difficult task of reassuring the youth that his administration has a plan.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers Youth Day address