Political parties to lay 2024 election groundwork at Youth Day celebrations

DURBAN - With the country on 16 June marking 46 years since the 1976 Soweto uprising, South Africans are assessing the state of the country and whether young people are truly free.

With elections just two years away, political parties are seeking to win support, with opposition parties focusing on the flaws of the governing party which has been hit by corruption and division.

Political parties will be taking advantage of the holiday to put forward plans and lay the groundwork for 2024 when they will battle to govern the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a crowd at Mthatha Stadium, while Mmusi Maimane will be at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Soweto with his One South Africa Movement remembering the day.

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse will also be there, while Action SA said that their proceedings would start at Hector Pieterson’s family home and then proceed to the memorial site.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura will join the provincial Youth Day commemoration in Soweto as well.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape will hand over a memorandum to the National Youth Development Agency in Port Elizabeth, calling for it to be scrapped.

But as politicians promise a better future, many youths are wondering what this will be like and whether, most importantly, they will have a job.