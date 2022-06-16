N3 blockade cleared: Police makes several arrests for 'economic sabotage'

Earlier on Thursday morning, a number of trucks were abandoned on the national route blocking both directions.

DURBAN - The N3 blockade that caused a congestion near Van Reenen's Pass has now been cleared and the police said they have made arrests.

The blockage disrupted some of the alternative routes between Johannesburg and Durban.

However, both lanes have now been opened.

“I can confirm that the N3 at Van Reenen's pass has been reopened for traffic. Four men aged between 40 and 59 have been detained for obstructing a national route, damaging or interfering with essential infrastructure, and economic sabotage,” said Kwazulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

Police said more arrests were expected as they continue to probe circumstances that led to the incident.