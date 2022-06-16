Youth employment is our priority: Joburg mayor

She said it was important for the youth to be encouraged about getting jobs and working for themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said her priority for the youth in the city is to see young people employed in different sectors.

She said it was important for the youth to be encouraged about getting jobs and working for themselves.

Phalatse spoke to the media outside the Hector Peterson Memorial Acre in Soweto to mark Youth Day on Thursday.

There was great activity in Soweto on Thursday with different tour groups leading cycle tours around the township.

The Hector Peterson Memorial Acre was filled with people from different walks of life - visiting to learn or remember what this day meant for the youth of South Africa.

Phalatse addressed journalists surrounded by the youth dressed in different school uniforms and she shared her plans for young people in the city.

"There are many plans for this month but these are commemorations and I'd really like to look at plans that are going to impact the lives of young people. I've already made an example of how in my office, the office of the executive mayor, I've got so many young people serving in that office, providing leadership, advising the mayor, and I honour that, I honour them, and I value them so much.

"But I want them to be a shining light and an example to young people out there who think that the only way is to complain or to protest or to make noise, but there is another way," said the mayor.

At the same time, the provincial government is hosting the main commemoration ceremony at the Morris Isaacson High School - also in Soweto - where Gauteng premier David Makhura was due to address young people.