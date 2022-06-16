Phalatse suspects infrastructure theft a reason for open manhole in Dlamini

Six-year-old Khaya Magadla from Dlamini, Soweto, fell into an open manhole on Sunday while playing with friends.

JOHANNESBURG - As the search for missing Khaya Magadla resumes on Thursday, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that they suspected that theft and vandalism of the city’s infrastructure could be the reason a manhole near the park where Magadla was last seen was left uncovered.

Mayor Phalatse and several members of her mayoral council visited the boy’s family on Wednesday night to offer their support.

Phalatse said that they’d heard from Dlamini residents that the manhole that Magadla fell into had been reported to authorities but the city had no record of this.

"The system that Joburg Water uses does not have these reports. We will be investigating to find out who they were reported to. Perhaps they were reported to an individual who didn’t pass on the message," the mayor said.

She said that there were over 1.3 million manholes along the city’s 12,000-kilometre sewer system and because of their metal covers, they were vulnerable to the widespread vandalism targeting the city’s infrastructure.

"We are using alternative means to close the manholes. We are avoiding metal because of the street value that causes these kinds of occurrences. We are concerned about the safety of our children. In terms of an overhaul, it will be incremental, focusing on where we need to replace lost or stolen manholes,” she said.

Meanwhile, on day four of operations, rescue teams are on Thursday expected to focus the search at the Olifantsvlei water treatment plant.

