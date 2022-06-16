Gauteng residents to brace for more cold weather

Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to drop to zero degrees.

Gauteng residents are being warned to brace for colder temperatures.

This comes as power utility Eskom warned of a high likelihood of power cuts citing a constrained system.

While temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend, the South African Weather Service said this would be short-lived.

Forecaster Venetia Phakula says a cold front from the West Coast is expected to bring cold temperatures back next week.

“Resident’s misery could be compounded if Eskom implements load shedding after issuing a warning about system constraints.”