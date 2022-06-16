City of Cape Town: Residents partially to blame for floods

The mayor said blocked drains also contributed to many of the informal settlements being flooded.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said residents were partially to blame for flooding in their areas.

The mayor said blocked drains also contributed to many of the informal settlements being flooded.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis asked communities to take more responsibility and avoid the blockage of drains.

“Residents also have a responsibility to help us. All of these toilet drains here are completely clogged with litter and so every one of us, it cannot be pleasant, it must be absolutely awful water to live with this in your house.”

Meanwhile, relief efforts in Cape Town continued following storms that took place earlier in the week.

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in many parts of the Western Cape on Monday and Tuesday.

However, provincial authorities are adamant that everything would go back to normal soon.

The City of Cape Town said that it had been working around the clock to assist communities affected by the floods.

Over 100 informal settlements were attended to, with Hill-Lewis adamant that much of the difficult days were behind for Capetonians.