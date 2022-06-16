Cele in Khayelitsha on Youth Day for address on mass shootings, gangsterism

The Khayelitsha Development Forum is hosting the minister to respond to high incidents of contact crimes that have been reported in the township.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Thursday morning to talk to the youth in the midst of mass shootings and gangstersim in the area and the city at large.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum is hosting the minister to respond to high incidents of contact crimes that have been reported in the township.

About a week ago, four people were shot and killed inside a shop in Khayelitsha.

The increase in incidents of shots being fired in broad daylight in Khayelitsha and other townships within Cape Town is slowly becoming all too frequent for community members living in these areas.

Cele will deliver an address to the youth of Khayelitsha who have cited unemployment as one of the reasons behind organised gangs of criminals in the area, many of whom are young people.

“The Youth Day multisectoral engagement will see that the SAPS, the police ministry, officials from the three spheres of government responsible for safety and security as well as the community policing structures alongside, the youth and the residents of Khayelitsha come up with cross-sectoral and cross-departmental solutions on what should be done to bring stability and lasting change to the lives of the people of Khayelitsha, and at the same time resolve their crime concerns.” said Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba

The youth of Khayelitsha will hear from Cele and whether he will bring solutions or promises over crime and safety issues plaguing the area.