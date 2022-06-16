BUSA expresses concern over N3 truck blockages and disruption reports

The N3 at Van Reenen was blocked, once again, by truck drivers who abandoned their vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa said it noted with serious concern the blockage on the N3 by truck drivers and reports of disruptions on some of the alternative routes between Johannesburg and Durban.

The exact reason for the protest hasn't been revealed yet.

BUSA said this was a recurring occurrence and it consistently appealed to the government to take proactive measures to stop such blockages and arrest those responsible.

It said the economic impact of such blockages was obvious given that the N3 is a critical arterial route for the transport of essential and strategic goods between Johannesburg and Durban, and to areas like Richards Bay.