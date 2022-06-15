Zingiswa Losi’s future hangs in the balance ahead of Cosatu congress

Losi recently quit the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) to become a member of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president, Zingiswa Losi’s fate hangs in the balance as she could go into the federation’s September congress without a constituency.

Losi recently quit the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) to become a member of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

However, she finds herself in a fix because Satawu is not a union in good standing in Cosatu – the affiliate has failed to keep up with subscription payments – meaning its members cannot take part in the congress.

On Wednesday morning,Eyewitness News revealed that the country’s largest federation is due for a leadership shake-up at its upcoming conference as moves are made to replace general-secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, and the 2nd deputy president post becomes vacant as Louisa Thipe retires.

Sources engaged in high-level talks over the future leadership of Cosatu told Eyewitness News that while there was growing concerned that Losi's position could be compromised, others had faith that an alternative solution could and would be found.

Losi - the first woman president of Cosatu - resigned fromNumsa in 2014 when she quit her job at Ford during a bitter fight between Numsa and Cosatu.

She was quickly absorbed by the SA Police Service to sign up as a member of Popcru. At the time, Numsa raised objections to this move.

Losi is said to have lost her post at the police secretariat, which enabled the Popcru move and was hired at the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira), where Satawu organises.

Insiders have told Eyewitness News that ordinarily, Popcru would have stepped into source another post for her in the SAPS but due to heightening tensions between the union and Cosatu, she was left to fend for herself.

Popcru has been distancing itself from some Cosatu structures such as the public service grouping called the joint mandating committee.

Satawu’s woes date back years, its union coffers have been emptied and its former leaders are accused of corruption leading to some periods of dysfunction, which explains why it cannot pay its dues to Cosatu.

Losi’s eligibility to stand as president for a second term depends on Satawu correcting this.

Sources, however, said talks were under way to find a solution so that she could retain her position for continuity and interest to have a woman at the helm.

The rationale has outweighed earlier concerns by some leaders who were on the fence about Losi’s return, citing what they said was a “half-hearted” approach to her position.

A year before she was elected Cosatu president in 2018, Losi was a candidate for the position of deputy general-secretary in the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s slate.

To some in the federation, she has always been perceived as having ambitions for a higher political office than what Cosatu presents.