SA's youth unemployment signals ticking time bomb, Parly debate hears

CAPE TOWN - Youth unemployment and the African National Congress' (ANC) failure in addressing the problem have dominated the National Assembly’s Youth Day debate on Wednesday.

Members of Parliament (MP) said the country was facing a ticking time bomb unless youth unemployment was prioritised.

The debate went under the theme: promoting sustainable livelihoods and resilience of young people in South Africa for a better tomorrow.

Democratic Alliance MP Baxolile Nodada said this was the most difficult time as a nation, adding that there was no improvement in the lives of young people.

“A government that is unable to grow the economy. A government that quiet, frankly, is making young people consider leaving the country to find a better life.”

Meanwhile, Freedom Front Plus MP Tamarin Breedt focused her contribution on the youth unemployment crisis.

“In the long term, the South African youth unemployment rate is projected to trend around 68% in 2023.”

In addition, ANC MP Sthembile Hlongo said there was hope, pointing out the slight improvement in employment figures.

“The latest employment statistics provides some relief with 370,000 jobs created in the first quarter of this year.”