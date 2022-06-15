With vacancies pending, Cosatu leadership change expected at September congress

Sources close to Eyewitness News said that a committee of presidents of its affiliations was working to reach an agreement on who should fill two pending vacancies in the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - A leadership shake-up is in the works at the country’s largest labour federation, Cosatu, as affiliates prepare for its elective congress in three months.

Sources close to Eyewitness News said that a committee of presidents of its affiliations was working to reach an agreement on who should fill two pending vacancies in the organisation.

With no support for a return to office for general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and second deputy president Louisa Thipe’s pending retirement, the leaders are juggling some names as preferred replacements.

The plan being devised by leaders of Cosatu’s affiliates is rooted in a pursuit for some form of “fair” gender representation and needs to strike a balance between its industrial and public sector unions.

With Ntshalintshali expected not to return to office and his deputy Solly Phetoe rising to the position of general secretary, the federation is left with a vacancy for the deputy general secretary post.

Suspended Communications Workers Unions’ general secretary, Aubrey Chabalala, was the preferred candidate for the post until he ran into trouble with his union.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) deputy general secretary Nkosana Dolopi rejected a proposal that he should step in.

Meanwhile, three names are being considered for the second deputy president vacancy as a result of Thipe’s retirement - nurses union Denosa’s president Simon Hlungwani, Sadtu’s deputy president Mabutho Cele, and SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers’ Union (Saccawu) first deputy president Angie Phetlhe.

Sources said that the odds were in Phetlhe’s favour, to have a gender mix in the top leadership structure.

Cosatu unions have faced a gruelling decade, as membership declines amid serious administrative challenges among some of its affiliates and ongoing infighting over leadership posts, making the job of its incoming leaders no easy feat.