'We should consider importing crude oil from Russia' - Mantashe tells Parly

Russia is currently facing oil sanctions from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States over its invasion of Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday said South Africa should consider importing crude oil from Russia at a lower price.

Mantashe suggests this could help ease the country's fuel price woes.

Mantashe told the National Assembly debate on the fuel price hike that people shouldn't be emotional when responding to the global oil price.

"We should consider importing crude oil from Russia at a low price because it is not sanctioned. Of all the sanctions, there are no sanctions against crude oil, so we can import crude oil from Russia at a lower price."

He said the country should work on finding other sources of energy: "To allow exploration of gas and oil in our land."