WC Health MEC Mbombo inspects Bishop Lavis clinic after it shuts due to flooding

A series of cold fronts made landfall in the province over the past three days, bringing with it heavy rains that wrought havoc in several communities. On Tuesday, officials were forced to close the Bishop Lavis Clinic and referred patients to Elsies River.

CAPE TOWN - Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has conducted an oversight inspection at a Western Cape clinic severely affected by flooding.

Healthcare workers were also unable to access the facility due to flooded roads.

Mbombo has assessed the extent of the damages.

"They've opened now, but we just hope for the future as well because they are saying this has been happening for quite some time when there is a high level of rain it affects them, so I'm quite happy that they are back to normal".



Mbombo said more than 10 health facilities in the metro have been affected by inclement weather conditions.