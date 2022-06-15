Unpopular Bheki Ntshalintshali facing Cosatu axe

Sources, who spoke to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity, said that Ntshalintshali, who was almost 70-years-old, did not enjoy the support of a single Cosatu union.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu’s general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, could be forced out of office at the federation’s September congress.



In an effort to avoid leadership contestations at the upcoming meeting, presidents of Cosatu’s affiliates are in ongoing discussions in the interest of a smooth transition.

However, a shake-up in leadership appears inevitable.

His age and what they describe as capacity challenges were listed among the factors which influenced the decision.

However, it is said that he is not pleased with the developments and has rejected an option to be redeployed to government, an olive branch often extended to exiting leaders in the federation.

Ntshalintshali was appointed general secretary of Cosatu in 2015 following Zwelinzima Vavi’s dismissal and he retained the position at the organisation’s 2018 congress.

Those in the leadership negotiations said that his term was meant to be a stop-gap measure to allow for continuity and stability at a time when the federation was on shaky ground.

Sources said that his deputy, Solly Phetoe, was the preferred candidate for the general secretary post and was being supported by all affiliates.