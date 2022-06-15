The golden repair: government’s commitment to fix the city of Johannesburg

Joburg MMC for Finance, Councillor Julie Suddaby, says the 'golden start' has paved the way for the 'golden repair'.

The recent budget speech for the City of Johannesburg demonstrates the multi-party government’s commitment to repair the city's broken pieces in 2022/23.

City officials have accepted the shared responsibility of transforming Johannesburg into a place of golden opportunity, in which all residents thrive.

The MMC for Finance, Councillor Julie Suddaby delivered this year's budget speech, stating that the city's progress has moved from the “golden start” and that “golden repair” is well under way.

The MMC also listed the various rates increases that will support the city's budget for improvement. These increases will be officially implemented on 1 July 2022, and include the following:

Electricity rates will increase by 7.47% (determined by NERSA), about half as much as last year's increase of 14.59%, while water and sanitation rates will both increase by 9.75%. Property rates will increase by 4.85% while Refuse Collection will increase by 5%.

Counsillor Mpho Phalatse, mayor of the City of Joburg, outlined how the budget is aligned with the seven mayoral priorities, which are:

1: A city that gets the basics right

Substantial amounts have been allocated to repair existing infrastructure and facilities. The following capital expenditure allocations have been made:

R1.2 billion for electricity infrastructure.

R1.1 billion for road infrastructure.

R930 million for water supply and sewer infrastructure.

R89 million for sports and recreation facilities.

2: A safe and secure city

R1.1 million has been allocated to form a dedicated prosecution unit and revitalise municipal courts.

3: A caring city

To improve care in clinics, R21.5 million has been allocated to fully implement the eHealth system over the medium

term. R116 million over the next three years will help achieve a drug-free society.

4: A business-friendly city

R35 billion has been allocated to facilitate investment and business

17 504 Expanded Public Works Programme work opportunities will be created. The Youth Skills Development Programme and the Job Seekers database have been allocated R3.4 million and R1.2 million respectively.

R10 million goes towards revamping Inner City informal trading stalls (Inner City Revitalisation Programme).

5: An inclusive city

R35.1 million has been budgeted for free Wi-Fi in libraries to connect residents to opportunities and learning. R600

million goes towards electrification of various informal settlements, over the medium term.

6: A well-run city

R20 million has been allocated to acquire automated supply chain management and state employees verification solutions.

7: A smart city

R20 million has been allocated over the medium term for fire detection and suppression at major substations to help ensure reliable power supply.

Click here to find out more about the municipal plans for the city.

Joburg, a world-class African city