Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have apologised to fans for the difficulties they've experienced in purchasing tickets for the highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic. On Wednesday morning, Ticketpro issued a statement, again acknowledging the problem with their website and the fact that their allotment of tickets had been sold out. Ticketpro, however, said that it was attending to the backlog of emails and would communicate should more tickets become available.