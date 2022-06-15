Speculation mounting over possible return to SA for Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane is not a man who is short on confidence and one can imagine that he won’t be short on offers either. Where he goes next will be the subject of much interest.

JOHANNESBURG - No sooner had Al Ahly made the announcement that Pitso Mosimane had vacated his position as the club’s head coach this week and speculation over where he would be headed next began.

Mosimane and his team made the intrepid journey north and by all accounts succeeded where no other South African has dared to go. In his time at the Red Devils, he won 6 trophies, including two CAF Champions League titles – the prize the club coveted the most.

In a letter penned to the club’s supporters, he acknowledged feeling the pressure that came with arguably Africa’s toughest coaching job, but self-assuredly stated that he had fulfilled the mandate that was set for him in Cairo.

Mosimane is not a man who is short on confidence and one can imagine that he won’t be short on offers either. Where he goes next will be the subject of much interest.

According to reports, he is currently fielding offers from South Africa as well as abroad.

Speaking earlier this month following a bitter loss in the Champions League final, his third appearance in three consecutive years, Mosimane admitted that he missed home and would be willing to return if offered.

“Why not? I can never say never to coaching in South Africa. I can’t do it, I miss home. Home is home. Maybe we could change the status quo a bit. Let’s ruffle feathers, let’s make the football competitive again,” Mosimane said.

With Kaizer Chiefs recently appointing Arthur Zwane as the club’s head coach on a three-year contract and considering the immense success experienced by the duo of Manqoba Mngithi and Rhulani Mokwena at Sundowns, the most likely destination if he were to return to these shores seems to be Orlando Pirates.

Buccaneers supporters have been getting behind that idea online, but whether they will get their wish remains to be seen.