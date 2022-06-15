Soweto community slams authorities for over two years’ inaction on open manholes

Community leaders in Dlamini say authorities have done too little too late as the open manholes in the area, like the one a six-year-old boy slipped into, were reported as a hazard for children over two years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Community leaders in Dlamini, Soweto, say authorities have done too little too late about open manholes in the area, like the one a six-year-old boy slipped into, were reported as a hazard for children over two years ago.

Khaya Magadla fell into the manhole while playing with friends at the local park on Sunday.

Residents are angry that Johannesburg Water officials have only now covered it.

They also want fencing around the park to stop children from venturing into the overgrown marsh and accessing what they say is poorly maintained sewage infrastructure.

Ward councillor Simphiwe Simelani says the exposed manhole is just one part of the local infrastructure that has not been properly maintained or serviced for years.

He says residents can prove they have tried to have authorities prevent this kind of tragedy.

“There are reference numbers that have reported on these manholes. And they are being covered but some they will tell you of budget, they will tell you they don’t have but we do report.”

Some residents, who accused the search team of not doing enough, have unsealed the manhole the boy fell into on Sunday because they believe he is still trapped there.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says they will continue to brief Magadla’s family on the search so that they can eventually find closure.