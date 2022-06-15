Seven men sentenced for Transnet infrastructure damage

The men stole the railway parts in Richmond, outside of Pietermaritzburg, in January.

DURBAN - A court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) sentenced seven men to ten years imprisonment each, with three suspended for damaging and destroying Transnet infrastructure.

They were arrested by police on their way to a scrapyard to sell the metal worth around R750 000.

“The Camperdown Regional Court has sentenced seven men after they pleaded guilty to tampering, damaging, or destroying of essential infrastructure.

"The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes a successful finalisation of this matter,” said KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.