Sadie, Swanepoel bag silver medals at World Para Swimming Championships

The athletes produced career-defining performances on the third night of the competition by setting new personal bests, a South African and African records.

JOHANNESBURG - Christian Sadie and Kat Swanepoel both snatched a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Sadie arrived at the starting blocks for the men’s SB7 100m breaststroke final with a best time of 1min21.83sec. In fighting back from third place behind Zarate Serrano of Colombia and Mark Malyard of Israel at the halfway turn, the South African completed the final 50m in 43.16sec, to touch the wall in second spot in 1:20.87, almost a second under the previous best time.

Swanepoel followed up by producing the performance of her career when she claimed silver behind Spain’s Marta Fernandez in the women’s SM4 150m Individual Medley.

The athletes produced career-defining performances on the third night of the competition by also setting new personal bests, a South African and African records.

Cornelle Leach claimed an SA and African records in the women’s S12 50m freestyle on the same day.

Alani Ferreira finished fifth in the women’s S13 100m freestyle final, with her 1:07.71 producing yet another African record.

That made it 13 consecutive records in as many swims by the four para swimmers representing Team SA. These championships in Maderia are currently taking place until 18 June.

SOUTH AFRICAN/AFRICAN RECORDS BROKEN:

Women’s SB3 50m breaststroke (x2): Kat Swanepoel (1:00.98 and 1:00.10)

Women’s S12 50m freestyle (x2): Cornelle Leach (31.36 and 30.62)

Women’s S13 100m freestyle (African record only): Alani Ferreira (1:07.71)

Women’s S4 100m freestyle (x2): Kat Swanepoel (1:43.50 and 1:40.37)

Women’s S13 100m butterfly (x2): Alani Ferreira (1:18.56 and 1:18.17)

Women’s S13 100m breaststroke: Alani Ferreira (1:22.18)

Women’s SM4 150m breaststroke: Kat Swanepoel (3:04.04)

Men’s SM7 200m Individual Medley: Christian Sadie (2:34.08)

Men’s SB7 100m breaststroke: Christian Sadie (1:20.87)