PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 14 June 2022:

PowerBall: 05, 23, 26, 46, 48 PB: 16

PowerBall Plus: 07, 09, 14, 34, 47 PB: 2

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.