PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 14 June 2022:
PowerBall: 05, 23, 26, 46, 48 PB: 16
PowerBall Plus: 07, 09, 14, 34, 47 PB: 2
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 14/06/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 14, 2022
