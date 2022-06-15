Police officers accused of killing Nathaniel Julies will have to plead again

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Cayleen Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo made a brief appearance in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teenager, Nathaniel Julies, will have to plead all over again.

This comes as their trial is set to start again.

They are accused of murdering the 16-year-old, who had down syndrome, and tried to cover it up in August 2020.

The trial into the murder of Julies had made significant progress with 23 witnesses already called to testify when Judge Ramarumo Monama died earlier this year.

Now the trial must start anew before a new presiding officer- Judge Moosa in the Palmridge Magistrates Court.

On Wednesday, the three police officers returned to the Palmridge Magistrates Court on charges ranging from murder to defeating the ends of justice.

The court heard how the legal representative for Ndyalvane was not available due to personal matters.

The trio must now make a new plea and pretrial proceedings must also start again.

The court has agreed to postpone the matter to 3 August for the abovementioned purposes.

The new trial is set to start on the 3 October.