DA vows to slash fuel prices when it 'governs' from 2024

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly was again debating the ever-increasing fuel price with calls for parties to find a solution as a collective.

The debate followed the latest increases - which have taken the price of petrol to almost R25 per litre.

It also come after the government announced its temporary fuel levy relief.

At the beginning of June, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a one-month extension of the temporary relief of R1.50 from the fuel levy.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) - which sponsored the latest debate - said this was not enough.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party would slash the fuel price should it come into power in two years’ time.

"When the DA removes the ANC from the national government in 2024, we will slash fuel prices to bring down the cost of food" .

Africa National Congress Member of Parliament Sahlulele Luzipho said the fuel price required a solution involving all parties.

"It is quite important that when we deal with a sensitive matter and a serious matter of this nature, we also try and not use it as a matter of a political football."

The Economic Freedom Fighters said the temporary reduction on the fuel levy had brought no real relief for struggling South Africans.