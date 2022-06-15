NW police withdraw reward after DNA matches remains to missing Tlotlo Moilwe (8)

Tlotlo Moilwe was last seen on Christmas Day last year in Moruleng near Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police have withdrawn a R50,000 reward for information on a missing eight-year-old boy from Mogwase after DNA results matched the remains discovered in January this year to him.

Tlotlo Moilwe was last seen on Christmas Day last year in Moruleng near Rustenburg.

A police investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bridget Bojosi days later.

Police spokesperson, Adele Myburgh, said: “Bones and clothes were found in January 2020. Although the mother confirmed they were the clothes of the missing boy, the bones were sent to a forensic laboratory for testing and they came back positive. Consequent to the findings, the reward has been withdrawn. A murder and kidnapping case is under investigation.”

Bojosi has been remanded in custody and is expected back in court in August.