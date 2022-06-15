NPA's Batohi slams local govt’s 'complete failure' in fighting corruption

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said that the 'complete failure' of local government to tackle corruption was stretching the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to the limit.

She said that the lack of controls and maladministration in municipalities was having an impact on the NPA’s resources.

Batohi on Tuesday briefed the NCOP’s select committee on Cooperative Governance, Water and Sanitation as well as Human Settlements.

Batohi told the committee that municipalities had failed to curb maladministration, which was now constraining the NPA.

"The impact of where we are currently is because of a complete failure on the part of municipalities to do their work properly and to ensure there are systems and controls in place that do not allow for corruption to take place. Our constrained resources are really stretched to the limit because of the lack of systems and controls in municipalities to deal with these issues."

Batohi said that if things were done properly upstream by municipalities, then law enforcement would not be burdened with this downstream.