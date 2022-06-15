Parly pours cold water on Chikane’s nomination for top intelligence job

In terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, a two-thirds majority is required.

CAPE TOWN - The nomination of Reverend Frank Chikane for the post of inspector-general of intelligence failed to muster the required support in the National Assembly.

In terms of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, a two-thirds majority is required.

Members of Parliament voted on the issue on Wednesday.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick revealed the outcome of the voting after a division was called by the Democratic Alliance, which opposed Chikane’s nomination – along with the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Freedom Front Plus, the African Christian Democratic Party and the African Transformation Movement.

“Honourable members, the outcome of the division is as follows. There are 232 that voted in favour, 113 voted against, and there are no abstentions.

"In terms of Section 7 subsection 1 of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act of 1994, the person nominated for appointment as inspector general of intelligence must be approved by a two-thirds majority of members of the assembly. This requirement has not been met and the question is thus deferred,” he said.