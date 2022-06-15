KZN police nab man who attempted to deliver drugs in jail

The suspect was visiting his friend who had also been arrested for being in possession of drugs on the same day.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have arrested a man found in possession of drugs inside a police station in Eshowe.

The suspect was visiting his friend - who had also been arrested for being in possession of drugs on the same day.



The second suspect arrived at the police station – saying he was bringing food and toiletries for his friend.

But police later discovered that, he too, had drugs in his possession.

The first suspect was arrested after being found with heroin capsules in his pocket.

And then later in the evening, his friend allegedly brought him more drugs – while in police custody.

"That evening the suspect’s friend arrived at the Eshowe police station to visit him and bring him food as well as toiletries. The police officer inspected the items and discovered 94 heroin capsules hidden inside a loaf of bread," said KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

He said the second person was then arrested.

"The suspect was questioned about the drugs, and he begged the police officer to not arrest him - the suspect also attempted to bribe the police officer.”

Both the suspects are now behind bars.